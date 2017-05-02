Register
01:46 GMT +302 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Skype

    High Tech Split? Indian Court Grants World’s First Skype Divorce

    © Photo: Skype
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 82 0 0

    For the first time ever, a young couple in Marahashtra state conducted their mutual divorce in civil court over Skype, according to the Times of India.

    The hearing was set to take place in the city of Pune. The couple, whose names were not released to the media, are both Indian citizens who live abroad: the husband in Singapore, the wife in London. While the former was able to make the court date, the latter was not — and so the court consented to allow the wife to present her side of the case via Skype.

    According to the divorce petition, the couple met and fell in love in college. They married in 2015 in Amravati before moving to Pune. However, both soon found jobs that would take them out of the country. With a 6,700-mile and 7-hour time difference between Singapore and London, the distance threatened to strain the young marriage.

    elyana (muslim girl)
    © Flickr/ syauqee mohamad
    British Muslim Girls Forced to Marriage via Skype to Men Wishing UK Entry

    The wife considered staying in Pune, but felt that the "marriage was hindering her career." This caused a wedge to form in the couple, and after less than two months of matrimony. they separated.

    In 2016, the couple mutually filed a divorce petition. The wife, now living in London, was not permitted by her job to fly thousands of miles for a court date.

    Advocate Suchit Mundada, who represented both husband and wife in the amicable divorce, told the Pune Mirror, "This the first case in Pune where the divorce decree… has been granted through video conferencing. The court has stated in its order that it has conducted the trial and considered the contentions of the petition along with the respective affidavits. It transpired that the parties have been living separately since June 30, 2015. They have not able to live compassionately and have mutually agreed that their marriage should be dissolved."

    A sculpture of the Satanic god Baphomet unveiled by The Satanic Temple in Detroit, Michigan
    The Satanic Temple Courtesy Photo
    ‘In the Grip of an External Power’: Italian Granted Divorce From ‘Possessed’ Wife

    The use of Skype in family law has been praised by Suneet Kumar, a justice of the High Court of Allahabad, a city in Uttar Pradesh state. "By using the Skype technology, parties who are staying abroad can not only be identified by the Family Court, but also enquired about the free will and consent of such party," he said in 2016. 

    "This will enable the litigation costs to be reduced greatly and will also save precious time of the Court. Further, the other party available in the Court can also help the Court in not only identifying the other party, but would be able to ascertain the required information."

    Related:

    More EU Scrutiny for WhastApp, Skype Over Data Storage
    Microsoft Launches Skype Lite, Contests Google for India's Slow-Paced Internet
    Indian Court Strikes Down Instant Divorce Among Sunni Muslims
    Not in Front of the Parrot: Philadelphia Couple Ban Insults in Divorce Deal
    India Moves to Ban Instant Divorce and Polygamy Among Muslims
    Tags:
    marriage, legal case, Divorce, Skype, India, Maharashtra, pune
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Auto Race Fit for a President: Russian F1 Grand Prix in Sochi
    Auto Race Fit for a President: Formula One Russian Grand Prix in Sochi
    Macron the Media Bouncer
    Macron the Media Bouncer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok