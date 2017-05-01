Register
    A man watches a TV news program reporting about North Korea's missile firing with a file footage, at Seoul Train Station in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, April 29, 2017.

    South Korea: Pyongyang’s Missile ‘Failure’ on Saturday Was Deliberate

    © AP Photo/ Lee Jin-man
    Asia & Pacific
    The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s (DPRK) most recent missile test, which ended in mid-flight explosion, was intentional and not part of a failed launch, South Korean officials said.

    "We don't believe the mid-air explosion was an accident," a government official told South Korean TV outlets. Instead, they believe that the ploy was intended as a test "to develop a nuclear weapon different from existing ones," the official said, according to the Korea Times.

    The "unidentified missile" was launched from South Pyeongan Province early Saturday morning. The missile never left North Korean territory, but it did reach a height of 71 kilometers before the projectile blew up, according to US and South Korean military officials. 

    "It is likely only a matter of time before North Korea develops the capability to strike the US mainland," Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Friday at a UN Security Council meeting. 

    People walk by a TV news showing a map of North Korea with the location of the city of Sinpo while reporting North Korea's rocket launch, in Tokyo, Sunday, April 16, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Shizuo Kambayashi
    Germany Condemns Saturday's N Korean Missile Launch - Foreign Ministry

    This comports with what North Korean state media outlet KCNA said on Monday. The DPRK "has been bolstering its nuclear deterrence despite manifold difficulties," KCNA reported a foreign ministry spokesperson as saying.

    The most recent test saw the missile explode about two or three minutes after launch. According to South Korean military experts, the missile reached an altitude three times higher than "stabilizing height, which means the chances that any internal mechanical failure caused the explosion were very low," the Korea Times reported. 

