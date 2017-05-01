Fury Road: High Speed Bus Race in India Goes Viral (VIDEO)

The video shows the bus drivers literally leaving those behind them in the dust, rocketing down the road like they were filming a scene for The Fast and the Furious 9.

There was no apparent regard for the safety of passengers, and both bus drivers have had their licenses suspended.

India has recently taken from China the dubious honor of having the most dangerous roads in the world. More than 500,000 Indians were involved in automobile accidents in 2015, with an average of 410 road fatalities a day, or about 150,000 a year.

In 2014, Prime Minister Modi's government has announced that they intend to reduce traffic fatalities by 50 percent over three years — a measure that has thus far come nowhere near succeeding.

410 Indians Died in Traffic Accidents Every Day in 2016

"Accidents are killing more people in India than terrorism or natural disasters and yet we never talk about them," said Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari in a 2016 statement. "It saddens me that there has been a negligible impact on reducing the number of deaths despite our best efforts in the past two years."

The central difficulty in reducing traffic fatalities, according to road traffic safety organization ArriveSafe, is that Indian drivers do not respect traffic laws. "The entire ecosystem of safe roads, safe users, safe vehicles, enforceable law and fear of being caught for every single violation of traffic law have to be in place [to make India's roads safe]," said the president of the International Road Federation K K Kapila.



