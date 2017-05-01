Register
    A Pakistan army soldier stands guard at hilltop post at a forward area on the Line of Control (LOC), that divides Kashmir between Pakistan and India. (File)

    Indian Forces Get Sophisticated Indigenous Equipment

    © AP Photo/ Anjum Naveed)
    Providing a major boost to security agencies, Indian-made detection equipment has been handed over to key Indian security agencies. The equipment includes chemical agent detectors, an anti-sniper device and an explosive detector

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — Indian Defense Minister Arun Jaitley handed over E-Nasika, an equipment capable of rapid detection of chemical agents well below toxic limits, to National Disaster Response Force.

    Another device, Optical Target Locator-300, can instantly detect partially camouflaged optical elements, such as telescopes, binoculars and night vision devices in 300-meter range. It consists of an NIR enhanced imaging camera with a laser source. It includes optical zoom assembly, laser beam expander, electronics and a micro-display with an ocular (and an LCD display as an option).

    Since September last year, the Indian armed forces have lost more than 24 soldiers in firing from snipers and mortars by Pakistani forces along the Line of Control (LoC). Sniper or night-vision devices detection equipment will hold vital importance in the mountainous Himalayan region where the life of soldiers posted within visual range remains at stake, especially on the front with Pakistan. Recently, Pakistani Army has also enhanced the number of snipers along the LoC to counter the Indian Army.

    “Indigenously developed spectral analysis software processes the Raman signals with the help of an in-built single-board computer. The algorithm provides automatic acquisition of data, its processing and finally matching of Raman peaks of different explosive materials which are stored in computer library to provide information about targeted materials in text as well as audio alarm simultaneously in about 10-12 seconds,” DRDO said in a statement. The Preemptor can screen more than 100 explosives in an hour, the statement said.

    India’s Intelligence Bureau has received the Preemptor from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). It is a laser-based, hand-held, complete explosive identification system with hardware and software, for the in-situ screening of all kinds of explosives in the form of liquids, solids and powders contained in transparent or semitransparent containers from a stand-off distance of 30 centimeters (around 12 inches) extendable up to 5 meters (about 16 feet).

