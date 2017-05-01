Pakistan Denies Mutilating Indian Troops

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the Indian Army had blamed the Pakistani Army of carrying out unprovoked firing on two posts along the Line of Control and then mutilating the bodies of two soldiers.

© AFP 2017/ AAMIR QURESHI Pakistan Refutes Accusations of Killing Indian Servicemen at Kashmir Border - Islamabad

"Pakistan Army did not commit any ceasefire violation on LoC as alleged by India. Indian blame of mutilating Indian soldiers is also false," M. Nafees Zakaria, spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan, said.

Indian Defense sources said Pakistan Border Action Team attackers came 250 meters inside the Indian side.

"Pakistan Army carried out unprovoked rocket and mortar firing on two forward posts on the Line of Control in Krishna Ghati. Simultaneously, a Border Action Team action was launched on patrol operating in between the posts. In an unsoldierly act by Pak Army, the bodies of our two soldiers in the patrol were mutilated," the Indian Army statement had said.

"Two of our soldiers in Krishna Ghati sector in Poonch have been killed and their bodies mutilated by our neighbors. This is a reprehensible and inhumane act; such attacks don't even take place during the war, let alone peace. Sacrifices of our jawans won't go in vain," Indian Defense Minister Arun Jaitley said.