18:11 GMT +301 May 2017
    The Indian Army's Brahmos Missiles, a supersonic cruise missile, are displayed during the Republic Day Parade in New Delhi, India.

    India to Test-Fire BrahMos Missile From Sukhoi-30 Next Month

    Gurinder Osan, File
    In a bid to provide unprecedented punch to the Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jet, India will conduct the maiden trial of BrahMos supersonic missile’s air version in June. A year ago, in June 2016, India conducted the first test flight of a customized Su-30MKI fitted with a modified BrahMos missile.

    An Indian Air Force Sukhoi Su-30
    © AFP 2017/ Dibyangshu SARKAR
    Indian Air Force Loses Front-Line Sukhoi Jet, Helicopter in Two Accidents
    New Delhi (Sputnik) — It is anticipated that approximately 20 trials will be made before BrahMos missiles are ready for introduction into the Indian Air Force (IAF). The IAF is expected to equip 42 Su-30 MKIs with the 2016 Brahmos missile.

    Defense sources said the integration of the Brahmos with the Su-30MKI is almost complete. “Integration of the missile with the fighter jet is near completion. We have planned to test fire the missile from an aircraft in June,” said official.

    Indian scientists have tested the land version of the BrahMos missile in April when it hit the target at a distance of approximately 450 kilometers (around 280 miles) in the Bay of Bengal. Apart from design modifications, the missile’s weight has also been reduced by the manufacturer to integrate with the Su-30 MKI.

    HAL twin engine 12 ton class multi-role helicopter
    © Photo: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited
    India Aims to Export Its Home Grown Multi-Role Helicopter to 40 Countries
    BrahMos Aerospace has been engaged with seven countries in Asia and the Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East for selling Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jets armed with BrahMos cruise missiles.

    “We have requests from seven countries in Asia and the Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East, which already have Su-30s. They keep a close eye on the ongoing trials and once we are through, we are going to have many new buyers,” Praveen Pathak, Additional GM, BrahMos Aerospace, had told Sputnik earlier.

    The Indian Navy is equipping all its ships with the BrahMos missile. A hypersonic version of the BrahMos cruise missile, capable of flying at up to 5,000 kmph (around 3,100 mph), is expected to be created by 2020.

    The BrahMos missile is a product of BrahMos Aerospace, which is a joint venture of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) of India and the NPO Mashinostroyenia of Russia. The company was established in India in 1998 through an inter-governmental agreement between India and Russia. India holds 50.5 percent stake in the company and the rest lies with Russia. The name BrahMos is a confluence of the names of the rivers the Brahmaputra and the Moskva, respectively.

