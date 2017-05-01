Philippines Open to Joint Drills With China - President Duterte

"Yes, I said I agree. We can have joint exercises here in Mindanao, maybe in the Sulu Sea," Duterte said, as quoted by the Philippine Star newspaper, speaking about the possibility to hold joint Chinese-Philippine drills.
He added that the docking of the Chinese ships in the Philippines was a part of confidence-building measures between Beijing and Manila.
Duterte has already made a number of moves aimed at rapprochement between Manila and Beijing and announced that his country was distancing from the United States.
