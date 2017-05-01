Register
01 May 2017
    The man holds flag of the Democratic People's Republic of Koreain in Pyongyang. (File)

    Pyongyang to Boost Pace of Building Nuclear Deterrence Forces

    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    North Korea will boost measures "at the maximum pace" to build up nuclear deterrence forces, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Monday, citing a statement by the speaker of the North Korean Foreign Ministry.

    President Donald Trump, joined by Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of Veterans Affairs David Shulkin, Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, and others looks up as he signs an Executive Order on the Establishment of Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy at The AMES Companies, Inc., in Harrisburg, Pa., Saturday, April, 29, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Carolyn Kaster
    Trump Doesn’t Care About Your Hurt Knee: Worry About North Korea Instead!
    TOKYO (Sputnik) — The statement read that under conditions when Washington insisted on sanctions against Pyongyang and exerted pressure on it, North Korea "will accelerate with the maximum pace the [forces] of nuclear deterrence." While the United States continues its policy of intimidation and blackmail, the Foreign Ministry spokesman said, "the North Korea will continue to strengthen its military potential for self-defense and a pre-emptive nuclear strike."

    On Tuesday, South Korea conducted joint military exercises with the United States in the Yellow Sea while Pyongyang on the same day carried out massive firing drills in the eastern port of Wonsan in celebration of the 85th anniversary of the founding of the country's military. The US Navy also carried out drills with Japanese naval forces this week.

    The situation on the Korean Peninsula aggravated since North Korea carried out a number of missile launches and nuclear tests in recent months. In response to the escalation of the situation in the region, the United States sent a naval group led by the US aircraft carrier Carl Vinson to the Korean Peninsula.

    Tags:
    nuclear forces, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
