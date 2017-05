MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to Xinhua news agency, the movement of eight passenger trains was stopped for safety reasons late on Sunday after wind speed amounted to 140 kilometers per hour (about 87 miles per hour). Most of the trains resumed operation after 9 a.m. local time (01:00 GMT).

No data on victims or damages has been provided.

Train service in China is often disrupted due to bad weather conditions, with some trains being derailed by windstorms.