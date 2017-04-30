War-Renouncing Constitution Amending Separates Japanese Nation

The poll added that 75 percent of respondents said that the war-renouncing article had contributed to the country's pacifist stance preventing the nation from engagement in the military conflicts after the end of World War II.
Article 9 of the Japanese constitution, which came into effect in 1947, renounces Japan's sovereign right of belligerency. However, two laws allowing the country's Self-Defense Forces to be deployed abroad came into force in 2016.
The poll was conducted on March 8 — April 14. The results of the poll are based on answers provided by 2,000 people.
