India’s Space Agency Saves Over US$ 2 Billion per Year for the Country

© AFP 2017/ ARUN SANKAR ISRO Beams in Private Firm to Make Two Satellites for Navigation

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Speaking at the Osmania University, Hyderabad on ‘India in Space’, ISRO chairman A.S. Kiran Kumar said the space agency is issuing cyclone alerts to fishermen and early warnings in the southern state of Kerala. Not only that, ISRO zeroed in on a fishing hamlet and advised fishermen from its development center near Thiruvananthapuram.

The locals volunteered to give up their land to ISRO for developing the center although initially there was some resistance, Kumar added.

Shedding light on future plans, the ISRO chairman said the agency will launch five communication satellites by the year-end. "The five communication satellites will be used to improve the number of transponders available for communications and will significantly improve our capabilities,” Kumar said.

“ISRO aims to tap into the lucrative global space industry and these communication satellites will add to its list of achievements. ISRO’s success lies in offering reliable, cost-effective technology amid experienced players such as Russia, the US, Europe, and China. We have the advantage of English which makes the entire process more transparent for others,” Dr Mayank Vahia, Department of Astrophysics, the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, said.

Experts said communication satellites will further improve ISRO’s profile in the global space industry.