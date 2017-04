© AP Photo/ Dar Yasin Afghan Envoy Advocates Trilateral Security Dialogue With India, US

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — At least 20 Daesh terrorists have been killed by the Afghan security forces in the eastern Nangarhar province of the country, local media reported Saturday citing the Afghan National Army

According to the TOLOnews broadcaster, the terrorists have been eliminated in the Momand valley in the province's Achin district, a weapons cache was found and destroyed as part of the same operation.

No information about the civilian and military casualties has been reportedly provided by the army.

Afghanistan has been facing instability for many years, with government troops fighting against Islamic extremists and terror organizations.