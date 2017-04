BISHKEK (Sputnik) — Dozens of people are feared buried under mud after a landslide engulfed several homes in southern Kyrgyzstan, its Ministry of Emergency Situations said.

A massive torrent of mud came down on the village of Ayu at around 7:20 a.m. (1:20GMT). Sputnik Kyrgyzstan reported citing local emergencies service that 24 people were buried after 11 houses were hit by the landslide.

Rescuers are working at the scene of the disaster, the Central Asian nation's ministry said.