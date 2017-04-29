US State Dept. Approves $1.46 Billion Sale of P-8A Patrol Planes to New Zealand

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Department of State has approved a $1.46 billion sale of four P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft and associated support to the government of New Zealand, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a press release on Friday.
The agency said the sale of the Boeing aircraft will enhance regional and global contributions by New Zealand.
The P-8A Poseidon is designed for long-range anti-submarine, anti-surface warfare and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions. It is based on Boeing's 737-800 aircraft.
