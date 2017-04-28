Register
23:27 GMT +328 April 2017
    Portraits of Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il at a ceremony to open a new residential area on Ryomyong Street in Pyongyang.

    US Governor Kasich Says Elimination of Leadership May Solve North Korean Problem

    Asia & Pacific
    Ohio Governor and former US presidential candidate John Kasich said that taking out the DPRK's leadership may be a key to solution of the North Korean crisis.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Doing away with the leadership of North Korea may be preferred to solving the crisis in the region by employing a military solution, Kasich stated on Friday.

    "The problem with bombing, you're going to lose a million people in that," Kasich said during a Christian Science Monitor breakfast on Friday. "Now, how do you deal with this? Well, I think there might be a way and that has to do with taking out the North Korean leadership. I'll just leave it there."

    Kasich did not directly call for assassination of North Korean leaders, but suggested that targeted action against the leadership in Pyongyang is going to be more efficient than bombing the country to deter it from launching nuclear missiles.

    "The North Korean top leadership has to go and there are ways in which that can be achieved," Kasich said. "Now you have to have very good intelligence. You have to do things very quickly, and I think that is not beyond our capability to achieve that."

    Opening of new residential area on Ryomyong Street in Pyongyang
    Japan Urges UN Security Council to Increase Pressure on North Korea
    Tensions surrounding North Korea's military activities have escalated in recent months after Pyongyang conducted a number of nuclear tests and ballistic missile launches in violation of UN Security Council resolutions.

    The most recent missile launch by North Korea reportedly took place early on April 16 but failed, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

    The UN Security Council is presently holding a ministerial briefing on North Korea’s nuclear program and ballistic missile launches.

    The meeting comes at the request of the US mission to the United Nations and is attended by ministers and officials from nine other nations: Russia, China, Japan, Senegal, Ethiopia, Kazakhstan, Sweden, Italy and the United Kingdom.

