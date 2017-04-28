Man on Delayed Flight Tweets ‘Hijacked’ to Indian PM, Promptly Arrested

Nitin Verma, 35, was mad that his Jet Airways flight had been delayed for three hours on the tarmac before taking off. The flight had been diverted to Jaipur over congestion at the airport in Delhi.

"Sir, we have been in Jet Airways Flight for past 3 hours, looks like hijacked. Pl help,” Verma’s tweet read.

Jet Airways responded to the tweet asserting that the flight was actually “delayed due to air traffic congestion in Delhi,” but not before causing a load of trouble.

The tweet caused alarm in the prime minister’s office as well as the with the Airports Authority of India, which began alerting air traffic control and other security agencies. The panic even led to a search of the airport.

"Since he created panic, a case would be registered against him," MP Bansal, officiating airport director, Jaipur, told the India Times.

Verma was deboarded upon reaching the airport in Jaipur, and ended up being detained by the Central Industrial Security Force and police for an additional three hours for questioning.

The criminal intimidation case against him will now be presented before a magistrate on Friday, and Verma will be called upon to appear.