Using Force Against N Korea 'Fraught With Catastrophic Consequences' - Moscow

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) – The use of force against North Korea cannot be a solution to the existing crisis as the international community should use diplomatic means to resolve it, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov told the UN Security Council on Friday.

"Needless to say, the DPRK [North Korea] is acting inappropriately when it refuses to comply with legitimate demands of the international community, as provided for in the relevant Security Council resolutions," Gatilov said. "Having said that, the use of force is absolutely unacceptable and fraught with catastrophic consequences for the Korean Peninsula as well as for the entire North-East Asia. We should opt for using whatever diplomatic tools we have."

Tensions surrounding North Korea's activities with both nuclear and ballistic missiles have escalated in recent months after Pyongyang conducted a number of nuclear tests and ballistic missile launches in violation of UN Security Council resolutions.

© AP Photo/ U.S. Force Korea Russia Calls on US, South Korea to Review THAAD Deployment

The most recent missile launch by Pyongyang reportedly took place early on April 16 but, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff, it ultimately failed

In response to the growing tensions in the region, the United States sent a naval group led by US aircraft carrier Carl Vinson to the Korean Peninsula. On April 14, US media reported that Trump might order a strike against North Korea if Pyongyang decided to carry out another nuclear weapons test.