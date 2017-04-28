India Decides to Abide by UN Sanctions Imposed on North Korea

© AP Photo/ Khalil Senosi UN Alarmed by Risk of Military Escalation Around N Korea - Secretary-General

New Delhi (Sputnik)The Indian government’s official gazette has barred any direct or indirect supply, sale, transfer or export of all weaponry and related material through its territories or by its nationals to North Korea.

The Ministry of External Affairs statement has restricted the direct and indirect supply, sale, transfer or export, through its territories or by its nationals or using its flag vessels or aircraft, and whether or not originating in its territories, to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, of any battle tanks, armored combat vehicles, large-caliber artillery systems, combat aircraft, attack helicopters, warships, missiles or missile systems as defined for the purpose of the United Nations Register on Conventional Arms, or related material including spare parts.

The Ministry of External Affairs notification also banned the supply, sale or export of other items, materials, equipment, goods and technology, which could generate revenues to North Korea’s nuclear-related, ballistic missile related or other weapons of mass destruction-related programs. The other things India prohibited are the sale of luxury goods including jewelry, gems, yachts, racing cars, excluding food and medicine, which could directly or indirectly fund the development of North Korea’s operational capabilities of its armed forces.

“North Korea’s nuclear program is threatening regional peace and stability. What is more North Korea is not listening to the UN also. Every country should enforce UNSC sanctions against North Korea. The North Korean regime is dangerous and its intentions are clear, its weapons program is a threat to the whole world,” Kamal M. Chenoy, the Professor of International Relations in Jawaharlal Nehru University, told Sputnik.

