Russia Condemns North Korean Missile Tests, Calls for Peace Talks

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia condemns North Korea's latest UN Security Council resolution-violating missile tests, Chairperson of the Council of the Federation (Russian upper house of parliament) Valentina Matvienko told Sputnik.

"Russia condemns the actions of North Korea on missile tests, as this contradicts the UN Security Council resolution," Matvienko said in an interview.

The senior Russian senator called on China and other regional and global players "to make every effort to resume peace talks on the situation around North Korea aimed at finding a peaceful solution to this issue."

Tensions surrounding North Korea's activities with both nuclear and ballistic missiles have escalated in recent months after Pyongyang conducted a number of nuclear tests and ballistic missile launches in violation of UN Security Council resolutions.

The most recent missile launch by Pyongyang reportedly took place early on April 16 but, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff, it ultimately failed.

In response to the growing tensions in the region, the United States sent a naval group led by US aircraft carrier Carl Vinson to the Korean Peninsula. On April 14, US media reported that Trump might order a strike against North Korea if Pyongyang decided to carry out another nuclear weapons test.