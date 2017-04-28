At Least 45 Daesh Militants Including Senior Figure Killed in Afghanistan

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The Khaama Press said that among the killed militants was Qari Nafiz, an Daesh leader in charge of communications and relations. Nafiz was killed along with 36 other militants during the airstrikes and ground clearance operations in Achin district, while nine other militants were killed during a separate operation in the district of Haska Mina.

The security forces also destroyed a number of hideouts and tunnels operated by the terrorist group, according to the media outlet.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from unstable political, social and security issues due to the activity of the Daesh terrorist group and Taliban radical group, which is also outlawed in Russia. The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces are currently conducting joint offensive operations to combat terrorism across the country.

