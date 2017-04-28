Australian Prime Minister Fears Nuclear Strike From North Korea

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The North has recently threatened to sink the US aircraft carrier when it was expected to be deployed to the waters off the Korean peninsula. It also warned it would target Australia if it remained a US ally.

"There is the possibility and the risk that North Korea could launch an attack on its neighbors… The North Korean government has nuclear weapons. They regularly threaten to use them. So if they carried out that threat that would involve a nuclear attack," Turnbull told 3AW radio.

The prime minister stressed that, although Pyongyang acted "theatrically" at times, the Australian government took the threat of North Korea "very, very seriously."

He added China had the greatest economic and political leverage over North Korea, and Beijing needed to work with other nations in the region to bring the reclusive Communist state to its senses.