TOKYO (Sputnik) — South Korea’s Defense Ministry said Friday the United States should pay the costs of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system, local media reported.

The military’s statement, seen by the Yonhap news agency, reiterated that its position on the deployment of a US anti-missile system on Korean soil remained unchanged, meaning Washington had to pay.

The response came after President Donald Trump said, in an interview with Reuters, he wanted South Korea to pay for the $1-billion defense system, stationed in the country to shield it from a possible missile attack by North Korea.