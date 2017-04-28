Chinese Navy Holds Routine Drills in Western Pacific

BEIJING (Sputnik) — The Chinese Navy conducted a routine exercise in the Western Pacific on Thursday to drill rescue operation and increase capabilities, according to reports.

The ships sailed through the Miyako Strait that lies between the two Japanese islands of Miyako and Okinawa, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The outlet said exercises were purely peaceful in nature and aimed at training communication, search-and-rescue action and anti-piracy operation.

The drills come days after China launched its second aircraft carrier this Wednesday. It will reportedly enter service by 2020, augmenting the Navy’s capacity to operate far from home.