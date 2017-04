© AP Photo/ Naim Rahimi Moscow Ready to Provide Platform for Talks Between Afghanistan, Taliban

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The senior Taliban member, identified as Mullah Habibullah, had been involved in organizing and supervising suicide attacks, Khaama Press reported, citing Maidan Wardak government officials.

According to provincial governor’s spokesman Abdul Rahman Mangal as quoted by Khaama Press, Habibullah was killed in a drone strike.

Afghanistan is currently suffering from an unstable political, social and security issues due to the activity of the Taliban movement and Daesh terrorist groups, both outlawed in Russia.

