Register
20:09 GMT +327 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Kia Motors logo

    Making It Rain: South Korea Invests Big in India

    © AP Photo/ Lee Jin-man
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 60 0 0

    South Korean companies are investing big in India this year. After a slew of companies tying up contracts and agreements in the defense sector, South Korea’s second-largest motor maker Kia announced its solo entry into the Indian market with $1.1 billion investment.

    A Landing Craft Utility (LCU) ship rolls into the Ganges River as workers watch during its launching ceremony in Kolkata, India. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Bikas Das
    India Signs Ship-Building Pact With South Korea for Tech Know-How
    New Delhi (Sputnik) –  Kia Motors, its associates and vendors will set up a greenfield car manufacturing facility in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh with the total investment of $2 billion. The company will produce strategic compact sedans and compact SUVs, which will be designed for Indian conditions. The project is expected to generate employment for over 11,000 people, both permanent and temporary.

    “The project is likely to commence work in the last quarter of 2017 and is expected to roll out the first batch of cars in the second half of 2019, to eventually produce up to 300,000 units each year,” a statement from the Andhra Pradesh government said, after it signed a memorandum of understanding with Kia Motors.

    South Korea’s second largest vehicle manufacturer, Kia’s annual revenue is $45 billion. The company has 14 manufacturing and assembly operations in 5 countries.

    Last week, India and South Korea signed a MoU for joint shipbuilding. Under the deal, Indian and South Korean shipbuilders will cooperatively build five fleet support ships worth $1.5 billion.

    On the same day, India’s Larsen & Toubro and Hanwha Techwin (HTW) of South Korea signed a contract worth $646 million for execution of the 155mm/ 52 Cal Tracked Self-Propelled Gun program for the Indian Army.

    The Indian Navy is expected to sign a deal worth $4.9 billion with South Korean defense firm Kangnam Corporation for the procurement of 12 new mine countermeasure vehicles (MCMVs) this year. These investments are expected to make South Korea one of the biggest arms suppliers to India this year.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    India Signs Ship-Building Pact With South Korea for Tech Know-How
    South Korea Signs Deal With Indian Army to Supply 100 K9 Vajra-T Howitzers
    Tags:
    investments, South Korea, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Ghosts of Chernobyl
    The Ghosts of Chernobyl
    Delta Airlines Gun Cartoon
    Leaving Your Gun Hidden in Plane Sight
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok