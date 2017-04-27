Pentagon Confirms Death of US Servicemen in Eastern Afghanistan

"Two US service members were killed in action and a third was wounded in action on Wednesday evening when they came under attack during a raid against insurgents in Nangarhar Province," US Forces Afghanistan said in a statement.
The servicemen were participating in a counterterrorism operation along with Afghan National Defense and Security Forces, according to the Defense Department.
On April 13, US military dropped the 22,000-pound GBU-43 Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB) bomb in the same area of Nangarhar province targeting a tunnel complex used by the Islamic State’s local affiliate.
The MOAB, dubbed the "Mother of All Bombs," is the largest non-nuclear bomb developed by the United States and had not been used in combat before the Nangarhar operation.
