Pentagon Confirms Death of US Servicemen in Eastern Afghanistan

US Military Faces 'Unending Combat' in Afghanistan With Little Chance of Success

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)The US Department of Defense confirmed that two military members died and one was injured fighting Daesh-Khorasan, the local affiliate of the terror group (banned in Russia) in Afghanistan on Thursday.

"Two US service members were killed in action and a third was wounded in action on Wednesday evening when they came under attack during a raid against insurgents in Nangarhar Province," US Forces Afghanistan said in a statement.

The servicemen were participating in a counterterrorism operation along with Afghan National Defense and Security Forces, according to the Defense Department.

On April 13, US military dropped the 22,000-pound GBU-43 Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB) bomb in the same area of Nangarhar province targeting a tunnel complex used by the Islamic State’s local affiliate.

The MOAB, dubbed the "Mother of All Bombs," is the largest non-nuclear bomb developed by the United States and had not been used in combat before the Nangarhar operation.

