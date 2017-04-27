Register
18:40 GMT +327 April 2017
Live
    Search
    South Korean protesters stage a rally to oppose a plan to deploy an advanced U.S. missile defense system called Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense, or THAAD, in front of the Defense Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017

    Seongju Residents Say THAAD is 'Turning Korea Into Vessel Sinking Into Oblivion'

    © AP Photo/ Ahn Young-joon
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    541442

    This month, Koreans marked the third anniversary of the sinking of the MV Sewol ferry, a maritime disaster which claimed that lives of over 300 people. Speaking to Sputnik, residents of Seongju, protesting the US's deployment of the THAAD missile defense system in their community, said that THAAD will turn their country into a giant MV Sewol.

    The countdown has begun to the Terminal-High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) anti-ballistic missile system becoming fully operational. Overnight on Wednesday, US forces transported the system's components to its proposed permanent base in Seonju County in South Korea. According to US military officials, the system will become operational 'within days.' South Korean officials have indicated that the system would be tested when deployment is complete.

    Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptors arrive at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, in this handout picture provided by the United States Forces Korea (USFK) and released by Yonhap on March 7, 2017. Picture taken on March 6, 2017
    © REUTERS/ USFK/Yonhap
    THAAD in South Korea 'Will Be Operational in the Coming Days'
    Seonju Country residents and activists throughout the country have been intensely protesting the system's deployment, saying that THAAD's radar systems will pose health risks to the residents of Seongju and the surrounding area, and noting that they feel the system is really aimed at China and Russia rather than North Korea. What concerned them most of all was that no effort whatsoever had been made to gain their consent.

    The transportation of the missile defense system's components, conducted under the cover of night, was met by hundreds of Seongju residents, activists and members of religious organizations, who gathered in the town center of Soseong-ri, near the golf course where the system is to be deployed. 

    Up to 8,000 police were dispatched to the area contain the protesters, with clashes and injuries reported. The military, meanwhile, blocked roads into the area to prevent any out-of-town protesters from joining in. Protesters complained that the police presence was so great that they felt as though they had returned to the times when South Korea was a dictatorship.

    South Korean political observers say Seoul is trying to rush through the deployment of the system before presidential elections on May 9, thus ensuring that any future government will have a hard time suspending or canceling the deployment.

    Kim Wonmyeong, a long-time Seongju resident and representative of the Won-Buddhist monks, who are engaged in the ongoing protests together with other civic groups, told Sputnik Korean in no uncertain terms that THAAD's deployment threatens catastrophic consequences not just for his community, but for Korea as a whole.

    Recalling the recent commemorations of the MV Sewol's sinking, Kim emphasized that "the deployment of missile defense is like putting all Koreans onto the deck of the sinking MV Sewol."

    In this photo provided by U.S. Forces Korea, a truck carrying parts of U.S. missile launchers and other equipment needed to set up the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile defense system arrive at Osan air base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Monday, March 6, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ U.S. Force Korea
    Seoul Urges Beijing Against Retaliating US THAAD Deployment in S.Korea - Foreign Ministry
    The activist stressed that the protesters will continue their demonstrations to try to Seoul and Washington not to deploy their missile defense system in their community. "We simply cannot allow this to happen," he said. "After our government provided the US with a place to deploy their THAAD system, they have come to understand just how we feel."

    Unfortunately, Kim admitted that it remains to be seen whether South Koreans' objections are heard, or listened to. THAAD's deployment is part of a broader geopolitical game, the activist stressed, with residents of Seongju left to foot the bill. "China and the US are coming to some kind of agreement, and it turns out that the US plays with THAAD like a toy, as if preparing to attack North Korea." 

    "Wouldn't it be better if Russia, which has stepped out against THAAD's deployment, exerted its own pressure?" Kim asked. 

    The aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) transits the Pacific Ocean January 30, 2017
    © REUTERS/ U.S. Navy
    Lavrov: Heavy-Handed Approach to N Korea 'Fraught With Catastrophic Consequences'
    Residents of Seongju and Gimcheon remember that there have been two candidates in next month's election who opposes THAAD, Kim said. They are Sim Sang-jung from the Justice Party, and Lee Jae-myung, who lost the primaries of the liberal Minjoo Party. All other candidates, in his words, are either 'too busy politicking', or do not have the strength to solve this problem.

    "I live in this place, feeling unease and helplessness every day, and I have no confidence that our politicians can save the people of our country from THAAD.  I watch as people run out of energy [to continue the protest]. But we have taken an oath. We will stand up for our holy land to the end," Kim emphasized.

    Park Hee-ju, a member of the Gimncheon city council, and leader of the Emergency Committee to Counter THAAD, was detained by police for several hours during the clashes between police and protesters. "It was so embarrassing to see the smiling faces of those American bastards," Park said, speaking to South Korean media. "When I saw this American soldier who was driving one of the trailers flashing his teeth in a smile, I was enraged," he added.

    "We fought for eight months, and it only took five minutes for all 26 vehicles carrying the THAAD components to enter the site," he added, weeping. Nevertheless, Park remained defiant. "We need to work up our courage once again to drive THAAD out," he said, speaking to protesters.

    Artillery pieces are seen being fired during a military drill at an unknown location, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on March 25, 2016
    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    What North Korea's Massive Artillery Drills Really Say About Pyongyang's Intentions
    The protesters insist that the missile defense system's speedy deployment violates South Korean law, since there is no written agreement between Seoul and Washington, nor any documents showing the consent of local residents, nor any National Assembly discussions on the issue.

    Locals say the snap deployment has soured their perceptions of South Korea's US allies. "Is the US really a friend when it deploys THAAD like a thief in the night during a presidential election? Or is South Korea a US colony?" asked Kim Chung-hwan, co-chair of the Seongju Committee.

    Emphasizing that he believed the government should have put off the THAAD issue until after the election, Kim noted that he couldn't understand "why the Ministry of National Defense is leading the charge to sell out its own country."

    Related:

    Seoul Urges Beijing Against Retaliating US THAAD Deployment in S Korea
    South Korean Protesters Think THAAD System Aimed at Russia, China, Not DPRK
    THAAD in South Korea 'Will Be Operational in the Coming Days'
    Over 1,000 South Korean Nationals Commemorate Victims of Sewol Ferry’s Shipwreck
    Lavrov: Heavy-Handed Stance on N Korea 'Fraught With Catastrophic Consequences'
    'Point of No Return': 'Game of Chicken' Between Pyongyang, Washington Must End
    What N Korea's Massive Artillery Drills Really Say About Pyongyang's Intentions
    Tags:
    deployment, missile defense, police, protests, Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense (THAAD), United States, South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Ghosts of Chernobyl
    The Ghosts of Chernobyl
    Delta Airlines Gun Cartoon
    Leaving Your Gun Hidden in Plane Sight
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok