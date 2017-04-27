Tehran Awaits Response From Pakistan on Killing of Iran's Border Guards

© AP Photo/ Dita Alangkara Iran Ships Over 70,000 Barrels of Gas Products to Pakistan

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Tehran awaits a response from the Pakistani authorities regarding murder of eight Iranian border guards in southeastern part of the country, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi said Thursday.

"The Pakistani authorities have to respond on why they allow criminal gangs to operate on the country's territory," Ghasemi said.

Late on Wednesday, the Iranian police said that eight border guards were killed by a number of terrorists in southeastern Sistan and Baluchestan Province near the border with Pakistan. The incident took place in the Mirjaveh region, over 74 kilometers (46 miles) from Sistan and Baluchestan’s capital of Zahedan. Police also said Pakistan bore responsibility for the ambush.

An investigation has been launched into the attack.

