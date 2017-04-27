Indian Government Launches Initiative for Low-Cost Flights

© AP Photo/ Shizuo Kambayashi India’s Modi Hampered by Lack of Quality Steel, Funds for Bullet Train Dreams

Inaugural UDAN flights on Kadapa–Hyderabad and Nanded-Hyderabad sectors will also be flagged off. pic.twitter.com/dHBPL1r3UQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 27, 2017

New Delhi (Sputnik)Indian PM Modi launched the first regional flight under the scheme from Shimla in the state of Himachal Pradesh to New Delhi. Other services under the scheme include flights from Kadapa to Hyderabad and Nanded to Hyderabad.

​“I want to see people who wear Hawai chappal (flip flops) in a Hawaii jahaz (airplane),” Modi said after launching the flight.

The UDAN is aimed at boosting regional connectivity with low-cost flights. It is a first-of-its-kind scheme globally to stimulate regional connectivity through a market-based mechanism.

UDAN makes air travel accessible to a wider range of citizens & enhances connectivity with many more airports across India. pic.twitter.com/X2wVIq6130 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 27, 2017

​The UDAN scheme is a key component of India’s National Aviation Policy. Under the UDAN scheme, the air fare between the poorly connected cities will be capped at Rs 2500 or $ 40 for every 500 km of travel.

Airfare for a 1 hour journey of appx. 500 km on a fixed wing aircraft or for 30 minute journey on a helicopter would be capped at Rs. 2,500. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 26, 2017

​The government has dropped tax levies as an incentive to the airlines so that more and more Indians could fly on less traveled routes.

Domestic air travel has increased in India recently. The low-cost flights under the UDAN scheme are expected to boost regional connectivity and give a fillip to the airline industry.

