MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The border guards were killed Wednesday in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan near the border with Pakistan.

"Unfortunately, eight Iranian border guards were killed by a number of terrorists in the zero border point from inside Pakistan’s soil," the Police Information Dissemination Center said, as quoted by the IRNA news agency.

The incident took place in the Mirjaveh region, over 46 miles from Sistan and Baluchestan’s capital of Zahedan. Police said Pakistan bore responsibility for the ambush. An investigation has been launched into the attack.