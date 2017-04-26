Kim's Korean Army Holds 'Largest-Ever' Live Fire Military Drills (PHOTOS)

© Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev US Strike Against North Korea Unlikely With China Onboard

On April 25 North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attended a massive troop review held on the 85th anniversary of the KPA foundation.

According to the Korean Central News Agency, Kim Jong Un arrived at the airport in the eastern front at 10 a.m. where he was greeted by a number of high-ranking military officials, including KPA Vice Marshal Hwang Pyong So, director of the General Political Bureau of the KPA; KPA Vice Marshal Ri Myong Su, chief of the KPA General Staff; and Army General Pak Yong Sik, minister of the People's Armed Forces.

© Photo: KCNA North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervises KPA live-fire drills held on the 85th anniversary of the establishment of the Korean People's Army

The North Korean leader reviewed the parade of the assembled troops of the KPA Air and Air Defense Forces, naval personnel and the elite artillery units, and then gave the order to commence the live fire demonstration.

© Photo: KCNA Korean People's Army troops

During the subsequent military exercise KPA submarines carried out torpedo attacks against simulated naval targets while KPA combat aircraft performed strafing runs against the 'enemy.'

The exercise was followed by a massed artillery barrage unleashed by over 300 large-caliber self-propelled guns of the KPA elite Artillery Forces.

© Photo: KCNA KPA self-propelled artillery in action

Kim Jong Un praised the KPA troops’ exemplary performance during what he said was "the largest-ever combined fire demonstration of the KPA", according to KCNA.

The situation on the Korean peninsula continues to deteriorate since North Korea carried out a number of missile launches and nuclear tests in violation of UN Security Council resolutions.

During a visit to South Korea on April 17, Vice President Mike Pence said "the era of strategic patience is over" and warned that military options against the North have not been ruled out.