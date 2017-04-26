Indian Authorities Impose Ban on Social Media in Kashmir Amid Ongoing Unrest

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Authorities of the Indian state of Kashmir imposed a one-month ban on 22 social media services, including Facebook, Skype, Telegram, Twitter and WhatsApp among others, amid ongoing unrest, media reported Wednesday.

According to the BBC news, the local authorities considered that social media tools were misused by "anti-government elements" to incite violence.

The situation in the region deteriorated in early April, when eight people were killed and many injured in clashes between police and protesters during a by-election in the city of Srinagar. The accident triggered mass protests, with multiple graphic videos spread in the social media showing abuses by both sides, therefore inciting further violence.

Kashmir has been disputed between India and Pakistan since partition of India in 1947. The two countries have gone through three wars over the region, but the conflict has not been resolved. The recent significant escalation is connected with the killing of Burhan Wani, the leader of a Kashmiri separatist group, outlawed in India, by Indian security forces in July 2016.