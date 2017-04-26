Register
21:27 GMT +326 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Aftermath of US missile attack on Ash Sha'irat airbase in Syria

    Pakistani Defense Minister Sees US Strikes on Syria as Foreign Intervention Act

    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 16730

    Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif stated that the Syrians should be left to decide what government they want to have and it is their fundamental right.

    Pakistani Minister of Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif
    © Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sisoev
    Pakistan Praises Russia's Role in Astana Talks on Syrian Reconciliation - Defense Minister
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The US strikes against Ash Sha’irat airbase in the Syrian Idlib province was an act of foreign intervention, Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif told Sputnik Wednesday.

    On April 6, the United States conducted a missile strike against the Syrian government’s Ash Sha’irat airbase in the Idlib province. US President Donald Trump claimed that the strike was a response to the alleged chemical weapon attack in Idlib the previous week, an incident which the White House blames on Damascus without providing evidence.

    "We are against any foreign intervention in Syria. This was a foreign intervention. The Syrians should be left to decide what government they want to have. I think it is their fundamental right," Asif said on the sidelines of the ongoing VI Moscow Conference on International Security, following the meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

    Aftermath of the US missile attack on a Syrian military airbase
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Pakistan Urges Restraint Amid US Strikes in Syria Over Idlib Incident
    The minister also warned against the attempts to change the government in Syria by military means.

    "This policy of regime change has not clearly contributed to peace in the Middle East," Asif said.

    Commenting on the alleged chemical attack in Khan Sheikhoun, the Pakistani defense minister said that the through investigation was needed.

    "It is for the international investigators to decide whether it was an attack or not," Asif said.

    On April 4, the National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces blamed the Syrian government for the alleged chemical weapons attack in Khan Sheikhoun. Damascus denied any involvement in the Idlib incident and the Syrian army said it did not possess chemical weapons as they were destroyed by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

    Related:

    Pakistan Praises Russia's Role in Astana Talks on Syrian Reconciliation
    Pakistan Urges Restraint Amid US Strikes in Syria Over Idlib Incident
    Pakistan Joins Russia, Condemns Any Attempts to Topple Assad in Syria
    EU Condemns China for Pakistan Involvement, Pushes for Syria Intervention
    Tags:
    airstrikes, Syrian crisis, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Idlib, Pakistan, United States, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Ghosts of Chernobyl
    The Ghosts of Chernobyl
    Delta Airlines Gun Cartoon
    Leaving Your Gun Hidden in Plane Sight
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok