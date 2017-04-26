Russia to State in UNSC US Maneuvers on Korean Peninsula Unacceptable - Gatilov

–

GENEVA (Sputnik)Russia plans to condemn US military maneuvers on the Korean Peninsula at a meeting of the UN Security Council on Friday and state that this is unacceptable, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov told journalists.

"Yes, we are, and this is our principled position, we will reiterate our assessment of such unacceptable actions," Gatilov, who will represent Russia at the meeting, said.

