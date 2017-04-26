China Voices Serious Concerns With US THAAD Deployment Start in South Korea

BEIJING (Sputnik) — The US military has started moving equipment for the THAAD missile defense system to its deployment site.

"We closely follow these messages. We have already expressed serious concerns about this to the US and South Korean side," ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a briefing.

Seoul and Washington first agreed to deploy THAAD in July 2016. The system is designed to intercept short, medium and intermediate ballistic missiles at the terminal incoming stage.