Outside Provocations Push Korean Peninsula to 'Brink of War' - Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Countries on the Korean Peninsula provoked from outside are on the brink of war, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said at the VI Moscow Conference on International Security on Wednesday.

"One cannot underestimate the problem of the Korean Peninsula, where the parties provoked from the outside have de-facto ended up on the brink of war," Patrushev said.

On Sunday, Japan and the United States started naval military exercises in the Pacific Ocean with participation of a US naval group led by the USS Carl Vinson, according to Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. The group was sent by the United States to the Korean Peninsula amid growing tensions in the region.

North Korean state Rodong Sinmun newspaper reportedly said that Pyongyang was ready to show its military power in response to the US move to send its naval group, while the country's revolutionary forces could sink the USS Carl Vinson with a single strike.

The situation on the Korean peninsula aggravated since North Korea carried out a number of missile launches and nuclear tests, with one of the latest constituting a launch of a ballistic missile from Sinpo, South Hamgyong province, in the direction of the Sea of Japan on April 5 and a missile test on April 16, claimed unsuccessful by the South Korean defense officials. The launches are considered to be in violation with the UN Security Council resolution.