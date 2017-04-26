Beijing Launches First China-Made Aircraft Carrier Amid North Korean Crisis

BEIJING (Sputnik) — China has launched an aircraft carrier, known as Type 001A, local media reported Wednesday. The carrier, measuring 315 meters in length and 75 meters in width, displaces 70,000 tons of water. The ship was constructed at the Dalian Shipyard, a port in northern China’s Liaoning province that happens to share a border the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (North Korea).

The Chinese ship has become the second aircraft, which was produced by Beijing as it was launched in the port of Dalian, the Xinhua news agency reported.

China’s other aircraft carrier, the Liaoning, conducted live-fire drills for the first time in November of last year. The People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) has been aggressive in pursuing a larger and more assertive fleet.

The tensions on the Korean peninsula have risen over the recent month in the wake of Pyongyang's nuclear tests and ballistic missile launches conducted in violation of the UN Security Council's resolutions. North Korea reportedly carried out the most recent missile launch early on Sunday however it was unsuccessful according to South Korea's defense officials

