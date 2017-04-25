Register
    Japan Self-Defense Force members set up a PAC-3 Patriot missile unit deployed ahead of North Korea's planned rocket launch at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Tuesday, June 21, 2016

    Officials Advise Citizens What to Do if North Korea Nukes Japan

    © AP Photo/ Shizuo Kambayashi
    Japan has warned its citizens that, in the case of a North Korean nuclear attack, they may have as few as four minutes to rush to safety.

    Tokyo admitted that their warning system would likely detect a missile launch no more than 10 minutes in advance, and possibly not even as quickly as that. "A missile may not be detected as soon as it leaves the launch pad … and that could take several minutes. Depending on the case, the warnings and alarms might only sound four or five minutes before a missile arrives," said Hirofumi Yoshimura, mayor of Osaka, Japan's second-largest metropolitan area.

    The grim reminder came out of a meeting of the nation's top disaster and crisis officials in Tokyo, where the federal government urged the prefectures to raise the awareness and preparedness of their constituents.

    Japan's J-Alert system is meant to warn local governments of an imminent missile attack via satellite, telephone and cyberspace mediums. From there, local governments will warn the citizenry via emergency broadcasts on TV and radio, cell phone alerts and outdoor loudspeaker announcements.

    Pedestrians pass infront of US and Japan flags on the Eisenhower Executive Office Building next to the White House on April 27, 2015 in Washington, DC
    © AFP 2017/ MANDEL NGAN
    US, Japanese Leaders Support Containment of North Korea's 'Provocative Actions'

    The government's advice is fairly typical: those outside should proceed to a strong concrete building or underground in a calm, orderly fashion. Those already inside should stay low to the floor, take cover under tables and stay away from windows. Students are advised to hide under their desks.

    Since February 2017, North Korea has performed four missile tests. Three landed in the Sea of Japan, while the fourth exploded almost immediately after takeoff. In August 2016, a North Korean missile landed in the ocean about 150 miles from the city of Oga in Akita Prefecture.

    DPRK leader Kim Jong-un at a ceremony to open a new residential area on Ryomyong Street in Pyongyang.
    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    All Against One: S Korea, Japan, US Agree to Tighten Pressure on N Korea

    Oga residents, in cooperation with the federal and prefectural government, conducted an evacuation drill in case of a North Korean missile launch. Some of the officials who attended the Tokyo meeting suggested the passing of a new law to create a nationwide system of drills similar to the one Oga performed.

    While "duck and cover" would do little for those engulfed by a nuclear fireball, it could protect the citizenry outside the explosion's radius from other dangers such as broken glass and other shrapnel, intense heat, thermal burns and eye damage. 

    Japan knows this better than most. During the 1945 atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japanese citizens often rushed to the windows when they saw the bright flash of light, increasing the human toll of the attack.

    Sales of bomb shelters and air purifiers have skyrocketed in Japan in recent months.

