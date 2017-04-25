Lavrov: 'Geopolitical Games Around Afghanistan' Disregard Its People

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — There are geopolitical games around Afghanistan, but there is no concern in them for the Afghan people, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Tuesday at a meeting with ex-Afghan President Hamid Karzai.

"Unfortunately, geopolitical games are unfolding around Afghanistan, which have nothing to do with concern for the destiny of the Afghan people," Lavrov said.

He added that there are attempts to use Russophobic tendencies in those games.

© Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova Moscow Reveals Its Aims in Contacts With Outlawed Taliban in Afghanistan Taliban and al-Qaeda in the wake of the 9/11 attacks in the United States.

The lack of control and instability turned the country into home to the largest opium poppy production and distribution network in the world.