All Against One: S Korea, Japan, US Agree to Tighten Pressure on N Korea

TOKYO (Sputnik) — Earlier on Tuesday, a trilateral meeting between high-ranking diplomats from South Korea, Japan and the United States took place in Tokyo, devoted to the issue of North Korea's nuclear program and instability in the region.

The sides decided to tighten their pressure on Pyongyang and discussed prospects of additional punishing measures in case of future provocations by North Korea, Kim, who took part in the meeting, told reporters after the talks.

Earlier on Tuesday, Pyongyang conducted massive firing drills in the eastern port of Wonsan in celebration of the 85th anniversary of the foundation of the country's army, according to media reports.

On Sunday, Japan and the United States started naval military exercises in the Pacific Ocean with participation of a US naval group led by the USS Carl Vinson, according to Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. North Korean state Rodong Sinmun newspaper reportedly said that Pyongyang was ready to show its military power in response to the US move to send its naval group, while the country's revolutionary forces could sink the USS Carl Vinson with a single strike.

The situation on the Korean peninsula aggravated since North Korea carried out a number of missile launches and nuclear tests, with one of the latest constituting a launch of a ballistic missile from Sinpo, South Hamgyong province, in the direction of the Sea of Japan on April 5 and a missile test on April 16, claimed unsuccessful by South Korean defense officials. The launches are considered to be in violation with the UN Security Council resolution.