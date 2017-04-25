US, South Korea Conduct Joint Air Combat Exercises Amid North Korea Tensions

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US and South Korean military forces recently executed a joint air-to-air combat exercise at Kunsan Air Base in South Korea, US Pacific Command said in a press release on Monday.

"VMA-311 AV-8B Harrier pilots combined forces with [South Korea] and US Air Force pilots and were split between two sides, red air and blue air, where they conducted a defensive counter air mission set," the release stated. "Blue air pilots were the allies and red air pilots played their invading adversaries."

The pilots fired simulated missiles against each other in a realistic dogfighting scenario requiring air combat fire and maneuver, with the "red air" pilots attacking friendly territory protected by the "blue air" pilots, the release explained.

Pacific Command said the April 17 exercise mixed South Korean and US military forces as an opportunity to fly co-op missions to improve combat coordination between the two nations.

The ongoing exercises are occurring amid tensions with North Korea, which most recently threatened to sink a US Navy strike group led by the aircraft carrier Carl Vinson.