Register
01:32 GMT +325 April 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    MQ-4C Triton

    Australia Buying Triton Surveillance Drones to Monitor Oceans

    © Photo: YouTube/arronlee33
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 4801

    Australia is planning to buy surveillance drones for maritime patrol of its economic exclusion zone that is considered to be the third largest zone of a kind in the world.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The government of Australia is buying up to seven long range MQ-4C Triton surveillance drones to boost its capability to enforce the maritime exclusion zone across Indian and Pacific Oceans, Northrop Grumman announced in a press release on Monday.

    "Per the nation’s 2016 Defense White Paper, the Commonwealth of Australia plans to acquire up to seven Triton unmanned aircraft systems for maritime patrol and other surveillance roles," the release stated.

    Hunting UAVs: Chinese Inventors Show How Anti-Drone Gun Works
    © Photo: Youtube/Sputnik
    Hunting UAVs: Chinese Inventors Show How Anti-Drone Gun Works
    The Triton is a high altitude, long endurance autonomous aircraft that can fly for up to 24 hours and view its surroundings at a radius of more than 2,000 nautical miles, the company noted.

    At eight million square kilometers (three million square miles), Australia's economic exclusion zone is the third largest in the world and has extensive economic interests in the Indo-Pacific region, Northrop Grumman Australia Chief Executive Ian Irving explained.

    The Triton, when operated with the MQ-8C Fire Scout, would allow Australia and the United States to share maritime intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance data, and reduce costs through common equipment purchases, the release added.

    Related:

    US Lawmakers Appeal to Trump: Sell MQ-9 Reaper Drones to UAE, Jordan
    'Behind Bars': UK 'Drone Squad' to Foil Aerial Drug, Arms Deliveries to Jails
    Coalition Airstrike Destroys Daesh Drone Factory in Western Mosul
    Tags:
    surveillance, drone, MQ-4C Triton, Northrop Grumman, Australia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Lords of the Seas: The World's Most Impressive Aircraft Carriers
    Lords of the Seas: The World's Most Impressive Aircraft Carriers
    Tour de France
    Tour de France
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok