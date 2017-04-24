US Intends to Encourage UNSC to Take Stronger Stance on N Korea - Mission

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — Member states of the UN Security Council members should signal their readiness, after being briefed on North Korea on April 28, to take further steps to contain the country for violating its international obligations, the US Mission to the United Nations said in a concept note on Monday.

"We encourage Security Council members to signal the collective intention to take further significant measures against the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea in the future if it continues to violate its international obligations," the note says.

The United States is also urging Security Council members to recommit to fully implement existing and future sanctions "to maximize pressure on the country to return to meaningful negotiations on denuclearization".

Earlier on Monday, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley stated in an interview that North Korean leader Kim Jung-un should not give the United States any reason to retaliate against him with military force.

On April 28, the United States, which holds the Security Council's presidency during the month of April, will host a thematic meeting at the ministerial level in a briefing format to discuss the actions of North Korea and the issue of non-proliferation.

The meeting will be presided by US State Secretary Rex Tillerson. Members of the Council will be also briefed by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.