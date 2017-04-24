US Intends to Encourage UNSC to Take Stronger Stance on N Korea - Mission

"We encourage Security Council members to signal the collective intention to take further significant measures against the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea in the future if it continues to violate its international obligations," the note says.
The United States is also urging Security Council members to recommit to fully implement existing and future sanctions "to maximize pressure on the country to return to meaningful negotiations on denuclearization".
On April 28, the United States, which holds the Security Council's presidency during the month of April, will host a thematic meeting at the ministerial level in a briefing format to discuss the actions of North Korea and the issue of non-proliferation.
The meeting will be presided by US State Secretary Rex Tillerson. Members of the Council will be also briefed by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
