Philippine Lawyer Files Complaint to ICC About Alleged Duterte's Mass Murders

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to The New York Times newspaper, Lawyer Jude Josue Sabio composed a 77-page document, in which he accuses Duterte of masterminding a large-scale campaign to eradicate criminality during his tenure as Davao City mayor, which left over 9,400 people dead in its wake.

"The situation in the Philippines reveals a terrifying, gruesome and disastrous continuing commission of extrajudicial executions or mass murder from the time President Duterte was the mayor of Davao City," the complaint said, as quoted by the newspaper.

Sabio reportedly represents two men who confessed to being paid to kill drug suspects, but the lawyer filed the complaint of his own accord.

Duterte was mayor of Philippine southern Davao City for more than 22 years before becoming the nation's president on June 30, 2016. Shortly after taking office, he launched a large-scale anti-drug campaign aimed at eliminating criminality in the country. Police have killed thousands of people during anti-drug operations, which have subsequently prompted criticism from international officials, including UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad Hussein.