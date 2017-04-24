Register
    DPRK leader Kim Jong-un at a ceremony to open a new residential area on Ryomyong Street in Pyongyang.

    What N Korean Leader is Doing While World Trembles With Fear of Nuclear War

    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    Asia & Pacific
    3657111

    While the chilling prospect of war between the US and North Korea has been edging ever closer in recent months, it looks like North Koreans remain unfazed by Washington’s threats of military retaliation for Pyongyang's nuclear tests and missile launches.

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un uses a pair of binoculars to watch live ammunition firing drills. (File)
    © AP Photo/ KCNA via KNS
    Kim Jong Un Supervises Ballistic Rocket Drill of KPA Strategic Force Hwasong Artillery Units (PHOTO)
    On April 22, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un toured the abattoir at the Thaechon Pig Farm, which supplies the country's military, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

    Kim was snapped inspecting pig pens and carcasses as he familiarized himself with the everyday work of the Thaechon Pig Farm of the Air and Anti-Air Force of the Korean People’s Army and offered field guidance to the workers. 

    North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un to the Thaechon Pig Farm of the Air and Anti-Air Force of the Korean People's Army
    © Photo: KCNA
    North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un to the Thaechon Pig Farm of the Air and Anti-Air Force of the Korean People's Army

    He praised the system of automated production control and analysis installed at the facility and the good job done by its workers, which he said filled him with pride and hope that the North Korean people will be well fed and the country will survive against all odds.

    Kim Jong-un said he appreciated the “heroism of the soldiers and officers of our Air Force and Air-Defense units who managed to build a modern facility in line with Party decrees.”

    Thaechon Pig Farm
    © Photo: KCNA
    Thaechon Pig Farm

    The North Korean leader said he was confident that the workers of the Thaechon Pig Farm  would produce even more meat and meat products for the country’s military pilots.

    Kim Jong-un then took part in a photo session with the workers of the Thaechon Pig Farm.

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guides the combat drill of the service personnel of the special operation battalion of KPA Unit 525 in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on December 11, 2016
    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    Kim Jong-un Isn't Insane: 'He's Just Mad About the 28,500 US Troops on His Border'
    On April 15, North Korea held a military parade on Pyongyang’s central Kim Jong-il square to commemorate its most important national holiday, known as the "Day of the Sun."

    Tensions between Pyongyang and Washington have soared in recent weeks as the United States has stepped up its warnings to North Korea over its missile program and nuclear weapons tests.

    Thaechon Pig Farm
    © Photo: KCNA
    Thaechon Pig Farm

    During a visit to South Korea on April 17, Vice President Mike Pence said “the era of strategic patience is over” and warned that military options against the North have not been ruled out.

