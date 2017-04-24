What N Korean Leader is Doing While World Trembles With Fear of Nuclear War

© AP Photo/ KCNA via KNS Kim Jong Un Supervises Ballistic Rocket Drill of KPA Strategic Force Hwasong Artillery Units (PHOTO)

On April 22, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un toured the abattoir at the Thaechon Pig Farm, which supplies the country's military, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

Kim was snapped inspecting pig pens and carcasses as he familiarized himself with the everyday work of the Thaechon Pig Farm of the Air and Anti-Air Force of the Korean People’s Army and offered field guidance to the workers.

© Photo: KCNA North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un to the Thaechon Pig Farm of the Air and Anti-Air Force of the Korean People's Army

He praised the system of automated production control and analysis installed at the facility and the good job done by its workers, which he said filled him with pride and hope that the North Korean people will be well fed and the country will survive against all odds.

Kim Jong-un said he appreciated the “heroism of the soldiers and officers of our Air Force and Air-Defense units who managed to build a modern facility in line with Party decrees.”

© Photo: KCNA Thaechon Pig Farm

The North Korean leader said he was confident that the workers of the Thaechon Pig Farm would produce even more meat and meat products for the country’s military pilots.

Kim Jong-un then took part in a photo session with the workers of the Thaechon Pig Farm.

© REUTERS/ KCNA Kim Jong-un Isn't Insane: 'He's Just Mad About the 28,500 US Troops on His Border' On April 15, North Korea held a military parade on Pyongyang’s central Kim Jong-il square to commemorate its most important national holiday, known as the "Day of the Sun."

Tensions between Pyongyang and Washington have soared in recent weeks as the United States has stepped up its warnings to North Korea over its missile program and nuclear weapons tests.

© Photo: KCNA Thaechon Pig Farm

During a visit to South Korea on April 17, Vice President Mike Pence said “the era of strategic patience is over” and warned that military options against the North have not been ruled out.

