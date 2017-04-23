Register
    Members of Japan's Self Defence Force hold an opening ceremony of a new military base on the island of Yonaguni in the Okinawa prefecture, March 28, 2016.

    Japan Should Boost Military Power to Respond to N Korean Threat - MP

    © REUTERS/ Kyodo
    Asia & Pacific
    215126

    A senior lawmaker from the Liberal Democratic Party of Japan thinks that Japan should enhance its military power in order to respond possible provocations from North Korea.

    Russian cities. Railway tracks in Vladivostok.
    © Sputnik/ Vitaliy Ankov
    Japan Concerned Over Plans to Launch Ferry Service Between Russia, N Korea
    TOKYO (Sputnik) — Japan should enhance its military power amid ongoing provocations from North Korea, Toshimitsu Motegi, a senior lawmaker from the Liberal Democratic Party of Japan, said on Sunday.

    "North Korean nuclear and missile developments reached a higher level of threat, we cannot refute the possibility of new provocations… It is necessary to boost Japan's military power not only through destroyers equipped with the Aegis tactical data system," Motegi told the NHK broadcaster.

    The chairman of the party's Policy Research Council stressed that though Japan together with the international community sought diplomatic solution of the North Korean issue, it was necessary to be backed by own and US military power.

    The situation on the Korean peninsula aggravated since North Korea carried out a number of missile launches and nuclear tests, with one of the latest constituting a launch of a ballistic missile from Sinpo, South Hamgyong province, in the direction of the Sea of Japan on April 5 and a missile test on April 16, claimed unsuccessful by South Korean defense officials. The launches are considered to be in violation with the UN Security Council resolution.

    In response to the tensions in the region, the United States sent a naval group led by US aircraft carrier Carl Vinson to the Korean Peninsula. On April 14, US media reported that US President Donald Trump might order a strike against North Korea should Pyongyang decide to carry out another nuclear weapon test.

