S Korean Presidential Hopeful Moon Pledges to Reduce Number of Nuclear Reactors

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Front-runner in the South Korean presidential elections Moon Jae-in of the liberal Democratic Party of Korea outlined his energy policy on Saturday, stipulating reduction of coal-fired power plants and nuclear reactors in favor of renewable energy.

"We can no longer delay the pursuit of safe and clean energies… I will reduce coal-fired power plants and nuclear reactors, but will increase renewable natural gas power generation," Moon said, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

The presidential nominee added that he would close the old Wolseong nuclear reactor and halt the construction of new units of the Shin Kori NPP, according to the news agency. Moon reportedly pledged to increase the percentage of the renewable energy from the current 1.1 percent up to 20 percent by 2030.

The South Korean snap presidential election is scheduled for May 9 following the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye in March over corruption scandal that broke out in October 2016, involving Park's associate Choi Soon-sil.