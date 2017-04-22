Register
    A man watches a TV news program showing an image that North Korea's Rodong Sinmun newspaper reports of a ground test of a new type of high-thrust rocket engine

    N Korea Ready to Respond to US Threat, Win in Confrontation - Foreign Ministry

    © AP Photo/ Ahn Young-joon
    North Korean Foreign Ministry officials stated that North Korean nuclear program is determined to respond to the US threat with pre-emptive strikes and other methods.

    Missiles are paraded across Kim Il Sung Square during a military parade Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea, to celebrate the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung, the country's late founder and grandfather of current ruler Kim Jong Un.
    © AP Photo/ Wong Maye-E
    US, South Korea, Japan to Convene Trilateral Talks on North Korean Threat
    TOKYO (Sputnik) — North Korea is a "peaceful state" but it is determined to respond to the US threat with pre-emptive strikes and other methods, North Korean Foreign Ministry officials said on Saturday.

    "North Korea is a peaceful socialist state, but it is not afraid of war and does not try to avoid it… North Korea has a strong desire to go to the bitter end, if the United States intends to continue its confrontation policy. The North Korean army has clearly indicated that its countermeasures will include sudden pre-emptive strikes and other methods," the representatives of the ministry said in a statement, as quoted by the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

    According to the statement, Pyongyang would respond with "nuclear strikes on nuclear war" and would definitely win in this confrontation.

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised a ballistic rocket launching drill of Hwasong artillery units of the Strategic Force of the KPA on the spot in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang March 7, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    Trump Hopes China Will Help US Eliminate North Korea Nuclear Threat
    North Korea carried out a number of missile launches and nuclear tests, with one of the latest constituting a launch of a ballistic missile from Sinpo, South Hamgyong province, in the direction of the Sea of Japan on April 5 and a missile test on Sunday which was unsuccessful, according to South Korean defense officials. The launches are considered to be in violation with the UN Security Council resolution.

    In response to the tensions in the region, the United States sent a naval group led by US aircraft carrier Carl Vinson to the Korean Peninsula. On April 14, US media reported that US President Donald Trump might order a strike against North Korea should Pyongyang decide to carry out another nuclear weapon test.

