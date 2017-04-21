Register
19:03 GMT +321 April 2017
Live
    Search
    A Landing Craft Utility (LCU) ship rolls into the Ganges River as workers watch during its launching ceremony in Kolkata, India. (File)

    India Signs Ship-Building Pact With South Korea for Tech Know-How

    © AP Photo/ Bikas Das
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 3810

    In a bid to gain defense shipbuilding know-how, India and South Korea have signed a MoU for the next five years. Under the pact, the two governments will recommend organizations for collaborating in the implementation of specific projects. India has nominated Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL).

    Ilyushin Il-38SD
    © Wikipedia/ Sergey Krivchikov
    India’s Anti-Ship Missile Maiden Firing by llyushin 38-SD Hits Target in Arabian Sea
    New Delhi (Sputnik) — The pact was conceived under the overall umbrella of the Special Strategic Partnership between both sides as declared in the Joint Statement of the Prime Minister of India and the President of the Republic of Korea in May 2015.

    The South Korean government is yet to name its recommended organization and is expected to do so in due course of time. “The cooperation with the recommended Korean Shipyard would enable HSL to upgrade and modernize its facilities and execute naval shipbuilding projects in a timely and cost effective manner. HSL would be able to imbibe best practices in shipbuilding leading to effective project management,” Ashok Kumar Gupta, Secretary (Defence Production), Indian defense ministry, said.

    The ministry expects substantial growth in HSL’s production, leading to the creation of more employment avenues. The Indian government has also planned to identify and develop indigenous sources/vendors for the supply of majority of the material and equipment that would be needed in co-operative naval projects.

    The Indian government is consistently making efforts to minimize the import content in the indigenously developed naval projects. The import component of ships manufactured by HSL was 21 percent in 2016-17 which is slightly lower than 27 percent in 2015-16. Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, India’s largest shipbuilding company, uses import content up to 58 percent in indigenously developed naval projects.

    Related:

    India, Sri Lanka to Sign Up Deal on Port Development Next Week
    India, Russia and China Could Fight for Free Trade Against US Protectionism
    India Test-Fires Land Attack BrahMos Cruise Missile From Stealth Frigate
    India Allows Civilian Flights to Land at Military Airports Along China Border
    Tags:
    naval buildup, shipbuilding, Indian Defense Ministry, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), India, South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Election
    Elections Under the Gun
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok