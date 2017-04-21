Philippine's President Denies Reports of Thousands of Victims in Anti-Drug War

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — He added that police figures showed that less than 1,400 people were killed in such raids, opposed to the exaggerated 9,000 reported killings allegedly related to the anti-drug struggle.

© AP Photo/ Bullit Marquez Philippines President Walks Trademark Tightrope Between US, Chinese Interests

"On the number of extrajudicial deaths, the persistent news reports of 7,000 killed, which is now being said to be close to 9,000, is false," Abella said, as quoted by The Philippine Star newspaper.

Duterte, a former city mayor with a crime-fighting reputation, was sworn in as president in late June on promises to crack down on illegal drugs and put an end to drug-related crimes in the country. The violent police activities designed to implement Duterte's campaign pledges have been repeatedly criticized by officials from both the Philippines, such as senator Leila De Lima, and from international bodies, such as UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad Hussein.